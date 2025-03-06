Miror Wellness Takes Steps to Accelerate Support for Perimenopause and Menopause

Bangalore, 6th March 2025: International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on March 8, is a day to honor the achievements of women and acknowledge the ongoing challenges they face. This year’s theme, Accelerate Action, calls for an intensified effort to create positive change for women everywhere. One such key area in need of action is the often-overlooked journey of perimenopause and menopause. Millions of women undergo profound physiological changes during these stages, yet the support and understanding around them remain limited. Now is the time to push for better education, resources, and products that empower women through these life transitions. Miror Wellness stands out as a company dedicated to improving the well-being of women during this critical phase of life. It’s time to break the silence and empower women with the knowledge and care they need.

Perimenopause and menopause can be challenging times for women, both physically and emotionally. Perimenopause typically begins in the 40s, leading to menopause, defined by 12 months without menstruation, usually around 50. Symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, anxiety, fatigue, and changes in mood and memory can affect everyday life. Despite being a natural part of aging, many women feel unsupported, isolated, and misunderstood during this transition. The stigma surrounding menopause portrays it negatively, overlooking women’s resilience. Conversations remain taboo, leaving many without guidance, resources, or products to ease this phase. As a result, conversations around menopause and perimenopause have long been taboo, leaving many women without the resources, guidance, or products that could make their journey easier. How can you identify if you are going through this phase?

1. Hot Flushes and Night Sweats: Hot flushes are among the most recognizable symptoms of menopause. Women experience sudden surges of heat, often starting in the face and chest, accompanied by sweating and a rapid heartbeat that can lead to disruptive night sweats, affecting sleep quality and contributing to chronic fatigue.

2. Sleep Disturbances and Chronic Fatigue: Hormonal fluctuations can significantly impair sleep, leading to insomnia or frequent awakenings. Establishing a calming bedtime routine and seeking nutritional support can help restore a more natural sleep cycle.

3. Mood Swings and Anxiety: The decline in estrogen directly affects brain neurotransmitters, often resulting in pronounced mood swings, heightened anxiety, and emotional instability. These changes can strain relationships and mental well-being. Mindfulness practices, professional guidance, and strong social support can help manage these emotional shifts.

4. Weight Gain and Metabolic Changes: Many women experience unexpected weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, due to a slower metabolism and hormonal imbalances. Combined with lifestyle factors, this can lead to increased health risks.

5. Joint Pain and Muscle Stiffness: Estrogen plays a vital role in joint lubrication and muscle function. As its levels decrease, women may experience joint pain, stiffness, and increased susceptibility to inflammatory conditions such as arthritis. Engaging in low-impact exercises and maintaining a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D can help alleviate discomfort and support mobility.

Many women find guidance and support through online communities where they can discuss symptom management, self-care, and holistic wellness and find solidarity in a community that understands their journey. Supplements rich in antioxidants can promote glowing skin and boost energy, while others help balance hormones and support restful sleep. These wellness solutions enable women to navigate this phase with greater ease and confidence.

As we reflect on this International Women's Day, let us pledge to support women through all phases of life. By accelerating action now, we can create a future where women going through perimenopause and menopause feel confident, cared for, and equipped to take charge of their health. Let's celebrate women today, tomorrow, and every day by ensuring they have the resources they need to live well, regardless of their stage in life.