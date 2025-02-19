Mohammad A. Jallaq Chosen as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Grove City, OH, February 19, 2025 — Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio, has been chosen as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. Recipients of this prestigious award are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, and longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

About Mohamad A. Jallaq

Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services. Located in Columbus, Ohio, the company provides consulting services and facilitates real estate investments. With over 30 years of experience in the fields of management consulting and business development, Jallaq has led numerous companies to success.

Jallaq honed his entrepreneurial skills as a restaurant owner, and as the owner and operator of Auto Express West as well as Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices. In addition, he played a key role in developing real estate properties and corporations and served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid Ohio Universal Investments.

A recipient of multiple awards, Jallaq was honored as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. He has also received a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, Community Service Award in 2006, Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003 and Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. He recently was recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and also received their prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Actively involved in his community, Jallaq serves as a leader for the Jordanian and Palestinian people. He has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust’s President’s Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as the president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and vice president of the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.

Mohammed is a graduate of Ohio State University where he received his B.S. in Business. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.