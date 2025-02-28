Mohey Launches AR Print Ad for Wedding Wear Lookbook

India, 28th February 2025 – Mohey, India’s leading wedding wear brand, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind interactive print advertisement, integrating an AR/MR technology redefining how consumers engage with fashion print ads. This first of its kind initiative transforms a traditional print ad into a seamless digital shopping experience, bridging the offline-to-online gap like never before.

By simply scanning the QR code, users can access a 3D interactive catalogue, allowing them to browse through the collection, pinch and zoom to explore intricate embroidery and fabric details. The experience is further enhanced by Mohey’s AI-driven WhatsApp chatbot, which provides personalised outfit recommendations and purchase options via offering the option to visit their nearest store or purchase online. With seamless CRM integration, the ad ensures a hyper-personalised shopping journey, enabling future engagement and retargeting.

Speaking on this Print Innovation, Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer at Vedant Fashions stated, “At Mohey, we believe not only in product innovation but also enriching customer experiences through new age tech. This AR-powered print ad offers consumers a seamless and immersive way to explore our exquisite collections across Lehengas, sarees, Suits and Indo-westerns. By integrating Augmented Reality, AI-driven chatbots, and conversational commerce, we are redefining how modern consumers engage with ethnic fashion.”

Conceptualised and executed in partnership with McCann Content Studio India, part of McCann Worldgroup, this industry-first campaign reflects Mohey’s innovative marketing approach. By seamlessly blending technology with creative storytelling, the collaboration sets a new benchmark for innovative brand engagement in the fashion industry.

Scan the QR code in Mohey’s latest print ad to unlock an immersive, tech-driven shopping experience, where every interaction offers personalised recommendations and seamless access to Mohey’s digital ecosystem.