MongoDB Affirms Commitment to Sustainability Amidst Progress and Challenges in Climate Action

February 19, 2024

New Delhi, 19th February 2024: In a significant move towards environmental responsibility, MongoDB recently joined The Climate Pledge, aligning with numerous organizations committed to regularly reporting emissions and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. This public affirmation underscores MongoDB’s dedication to a sustainable future. This holistic commitment involves reducing the carbon footprint through product innovation, incorporating renewable energy sources, and promoting sustainable commuting for employees. In 2023, MongoDB introduced a Sustainable Procurement Policy, resulting in a commendable 58% decrease in waste.

MongoDB’s strides in sustainability extend beyond pledges, with tangible actions taken in 2023. The company is committed to being 100% powered by renewable energy by 2026 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This commitment encompasses reducing the carbon footprint through product innovation, adding renewable energy sources, and promoting sustainable commuting for employees.

The company has actively engaged in Virtual Purchase Power Agreements (VPPAs) to support renewable energy projects, contributing to the development of a solar plant in Texas and signing a new VPPA for solar panels in India. These initiatives align with MongoDB’s focus on reducing its carbon footprint, avoiding 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, and promoting renewable energy sources. In addition to addressing energy consumption, MongoDB has implemented sustainable commuting practices, such as introducing electric vehicle commuting in India, an e-bike program in the Dublin office, and fostering a culture of biking to the office.

As part of MongoDB’s commitment to sustainability, 2023 also saw the introduction of waste tracking and landfill diversion efforts. The company aims to achieve 100% composting services across its offices in 2024, further reducing its environmental impact. Looking ahead to 2024, MongoDB renews its commitment to sustainability, recognizing both accomplishments and the need for continuous progress. The company remains resolute in its pursuit of a more sustainable future, contributing to global climate action efforts.

