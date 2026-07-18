Monsoon Showers to Bring Relief Across Tamil Nadu as Chennai and Western Ghats Prepare for Rainfall

Chennai, July 18: Rainfall activity is expected to increase across Tamil Nadu, with Chennai likely to receive moderate showers and several Western Ghats districts set to experience continued rainfall until July 23.

The upcoming showers are expected to bring relief from warm and humid conditions, while supporting water availability and agricultural activities across the state. The Western Ghats regions are likely to witness more consistent rainfall due to active monsoon conditions.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution, especially in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and rain-related disruptions. Local administrations are monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure public safety.

The expected rainfall is part of the ongoing monsoon activity across the region, with weather officials continuing to observe developments and provide updates to the public as needed.