More than 1000 Retail Associates celebrated the Retail Employees’ Day at Growel’s 101 Mall

Mumbai, December 14, 2023: It was an enjoyable day at Growel’s 101 Mall as the Mall management arranged a lunch with engaging activities for retail associates to mark Retail Employees’ Day on December 12, 2023. The festive celebration was extended to encompass all the Retailers, Brands, and F&B partners, and outsourced staff operating in the mall.

On December 12, 2023, each retail employee/associate received a warm welcome at the decorated mall entry upon reporting to work. Mall leadership addressed all associates with words of encouragement and motivation, recognizing their hard work in delivering customer delight. Team-building activities infused with fun were organized for all retail associates to foster camaraderie and celebrate this special day.

The ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ is an annual movement initiated in 2011 by TRRAIN & RAI, observed on the 12th of December. This day is dedicated to spreading joy to retail employees who tirelessly serve and delight customers every other day.

Speaking about employee well-being, Gerald Mathew, General Manager, Growel’s 101 Mall, said, “Our commitment to fostering a positive and enjoyable work environment is reflected in today’s festivities, where we come together as a family to appreciate the efforts of those who tirelessly serve our customers. At Growel’s 101 Mall, we not only value our associates’ dedication on Retail Employees’ Day but also strive to prioritise their well-being year-round. We believe that happy employees contribute to the success and vibrancy of our mall. Here’s to a day of celebration, gratitude, and a shared commitment to making Growel’s 101 Mall an even more delightful place to work and shop.”

A recreational zone has been established for retail associates to use their break time for relaxation and socializing with co-workers. The recreation zone offers indoor activities such as foosball, carrom, chess, and various board games, providing associates with an enjoyable time with their colleagues. Additionally, festivities like Diwali, Christmas, and Mall Anniversary are celebrated with retail associates, and special events like cricket tournaments and talent hunts are regularly conducted throughout the year to uplift the spirits of retail associates.