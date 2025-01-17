MorningWale Unveils “Flavours of Kashmir”: A Culinary Journey to Wellness

Jan 17, 2025, New Delhi, India

MorningWale, a leading name in the organic food industry, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated product range, “Flavours of Kashmir.”MorningWale aims to introduce every staple food on its platform. This exclusive collection brings the purest, organic treasures directly sourced from the fertile Kashmir Valley. These ingredients not only taste amazing but also offer plenty of health benefits, making them a perfect addition to any kitchen.

Flavours of Kashmir

The “Flavours of Kashmir” range offers a handpicked selection of premium products, each chosen to preserve the traditional tastes and medicinal properties of the region. From saffron and Kashmiri garlic to walnuts and almonds, these ingredients provide an opportunity to savour the rich culinary heritage of Kashmir while supporting your health and well- being.

Some of the standout products in the new range include the Saffron with the Flower, known for its mood-boosting and antioxidant properties, and Ruma Dal, a protein-rich lentil that aids digestion and energy levels. Kashmiri Mirch (Whole) and Kashmiri Mirch Powder offer mild heat and vibrant color while providing Vitamin C and supporting immune health. Other offerings, like Walnuts and Almonds, are packed with healthy fats and antioxidants that improve brain, heart, and skin health. The collection also includes Kahwa, a soothing Kashmiri tea blend that promotes digestion and relaxation, and Kashmiri Garlic, known for its strong flavor and healing properties.

“I believe that our new ‘Flavours of Kashmir’ range is a significant step in our aim to introduce real, healthy products into people’s lives. By introducing these products, we are not only celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Kashmir but also ensuring that families across India have access to the finest organic ingredients directly from their source,” said Nidha Patel, Founder of MorningWale. “We hope that ‘Flavours of Kashmir’ encourages people to enjoy traditional, healthy ingredients that help nourish both the body and the soul, while also keeping the rich culture of the region alive,” she added.

MorningWale’s new range not only celebrates the unique flavors of Kashmir but also supports sustainable farming practices in the region. By introducing these products, the brand continues its mission to connect people to wholesome, organic ingredients while promoting healthier living.