Mosaics Fine Art Festival Seeks Artists for 30th Annual Event

Artists must apply for the juried outdoor festival by the April 1 deadline.

(St. Charles, Mo., Jan. 27, 2025) Mosaics Fine Art Festival recently opened the application process for its 30th annual event to be held Fri., Sept. 12 through Sun., Sept. 14. Only 100 artists will be invited to showcase and sell their wares at this exclusive juried event. The application deadline is April 1, and notification of acceptance will take place May 18.

The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.

A distinguished panel of jurors will select artists based upon their original work in a variety of media categories including clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to the top nine artists.

Mosaics Fine Art Festival features live musical entertainment, a Children’s Village area for hands-on art experiences, the Mary Hediger Memorial Art Shop for Kids where children ages 14 and younger can buy professional artwork, and the Joyce Rosen Founder’s Scholarship art display where emerging high school artists showcase their work. The Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion is open to families interested in adopting pets from Stray Paws Adoptables.

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career, and established artists in all media. Artists can apply before the April 1 deadline at https://www.zapplication. org/event-info.php?ID=12904.

For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit http://www. stcharlesmosaics.org.