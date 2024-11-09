Motherson Sumi Wiring India Reports Strong Q2FY25 Growth with Rs. 2,326 Crores in Revenue

Mumbai– 09th November 2024 – Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25 second quarter, which ended on 30th September 2024.

Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., said,

“The company has made significant progress this quarter, showcasing a solid performance. With the invaluable support of our customers and the dedication of our team, we have surpassed industry growth. We are committed to our expansion plans that prioritise our customers’ needs, while actively exploring new opportunities within the evolving automotive landscape across all powertrains. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiencies and further develop our manufacturing expertise, ensuring sustainable growth and innovation.”