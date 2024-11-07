MoveYourWay with Vicky Kaushal: Campus Launches Brand Campaign Celebrating Individuality

Mumbai, 07th November 2024: Campus Activewear Ltd., one of India’s leading Sports and Athleisure footwear brands, today unveiled its new brand campaign film, featuring brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. The campaign film speaks to the spirit of youth, encouraging them to move through life with confidence and individuality.

With a touch of wit, the film revolves around the central idea of “Move Your Way”— an idea that celebrates the power of individuality, conveying brand’s belief to move through life with authenticity and uniqueness. Further, encouraging the youth to trust their own rhythm and enjoy the ride as they carve their own unique paths. It serves as a reminder that when we embrace our true selves, life finds a way to reward us.

The film opens with Vicky Kaushal stepping into a meeting with a director and producer, exuding confidence and style as they discuss a film role. As they lay out their offer, Vicky becomes completely absorbed in the rhythm of the moment, moving with an undeniable flow. Sensing they might lose him as the lead, they try to up the ante—offering him a double role, even a triple role. Just as the tension builds, Vicky breaks into an unexpected dance move, pauses, and, with a grin, exclaims, “Damn good shoes, Yaar!” while pointing to his stylish Campus Shoes. The director and the producer, both confused and stunned, are left in the wake of Vicky’s effortlessly cool move, as he walks away with an amazing offer to consider. The film ends with a powerful message: “When you move your way, the world moves with you. Campus Move Your Way.”