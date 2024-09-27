Moving Ahead – “Bigger, Better, Bolder, FundsIndia’s Growth Path Continues | FundsIndia

New Delhi, 27th September 2024 – FundsIndia, one of India’s leading digital wealth management platforms, is entering an exciting new growth phase as it relocates to a larger, state-of-the-art office space. This move comes on the heels of a significant development, as WestBridge Capital, has taken a majority stake in the company, signaling a strong endorsement of FundsIndia’s strategic direction and potential.

FundsIndia, known for its mission of “Making India Wealthier” and a proven track record of 15 + years providing world-class investment products with over 15,500 crores AUM, is marking this momentous occasion as a key milestone in its journey. The relocation to a more spacious, modern office reflects the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and creating a dynamic work environment for its employees.

“Our move to this new office is more than just a change of address,” said FundsIndia CEO Mr Girirajan Murugan. “It symbolizes our evolution as a company and our aspirations to deliver even greater value to our clients, investors, and employees. We are ready to expand our offerings, enhance our technology, and redefine wealth management for the digital age. We’ve reached an incredible milestone of 15,500 crores in Assets Under Management, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the trust our customers have placed in us. We thank each one of them for being a part of this journey and for helping us build a future full of promise and potential,” said Girirajan Murugan.

A Dynamic Workspace for a Thriving Workforce

The new office, located in Chennai Nungambakkam, is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity. Featuring cutting-edge infrastructure, open spaces, and vibrant meeting areas, the workspace aims to support FundsIndia’s growing team and attract top talent in the industry. As the company expands its operations, the enhanced working environment will empower employees to drive innovation and deliver the best services to their clients.

Exciting Times Ahead for Employees and Investors

The company is gearing up to introduce new investment products, expand its existing service capabilities, and enhance its digital platform to meet the evolving needs of its customers. “The coming days will be even more exciting,” added Girirajan Murugan. “Our plans are bigger, and we’re set to provide even more value to our investors while creating new opportunities for growth and development for our employees.”

As FundsIndia embarks on this new journey, the company remains focused on its mission to democratize wealth management in India, helping every Indian invest in their future with confidence and ease.