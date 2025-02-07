MPJ Jewellers inaugurates grand new showroom at Police Bazar, Shillong

Shillong, February 7, 2025: Meghalaya’s most trusted jewellery brand, MPJ Jewellers, has unveiled its new address in Shillong with the grand opening of a 6,500 sq. ft. showroom on Friday.

Celebrated singer-songwriter and youth sensation Jessie Lyngdoh inaugurated the showroom located on Jail Road, Police Bazar, opposite Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong, in presence of esteemed dignitaries and guests.

Present in Shillong since 2012, MPJ Jewellers has built a strong connection with the people of Meghalaya blending modern elegance, trust, and tradition in their exquisite jewellery designs.

Speaking about the milestone for the brand, Soumik Roy Chowdhury, Managing Director, MPJ Jewellers, expressed his excitement, saying: “MPJ Jewellers is a market leader in Northeast India, and we are thrilled to move to a bigger and better location in Shillong. This showroom will showcase our finest jewellery collections, bringing joy and happiness to the people of Shillong. Notably, this is one of our largest showrooms in Northeast India, marking another step forward in our journey of excellence.” Echoing his thoughts, singer-songwriter Jessie Lyngdoh said: “MPJ Jewellers creates pieces that instantly elevate any look – effortlessly elegant, and brilliantly crafted. Their artistry is unmatched, and I can’t wait to see Shillong shine a little brighter with them!”

MPJ Jewellers offers a wide range of jewellery, from traditional 22Kt gold pieces to modern designs in diamonds and platinum. The brand also caters to a diverse clientele with collections in 22Kt, 18Kt, and 14Kt gold, ensuring affordability and elegance for all. Customers can find wedding collections, everyday wear, and a dedicated men’s collection in gold, diamonds, and platinum. Additionally, MPJ gemstones for astrological purposes are also available.

MPJ Jewellers has a strong presence across Northeast India spanning across 4 states with over 15 showrooms covering top cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tezpur, Nagaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Dhubri in Assam; Shillong in Meghalaya, Agartala in Tripura and soon to open at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.