National, 20 June 2024: mPokket, one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, has announced a meaningful partnership with Adhigam Bhoomi, a residential school empowering 1,000 underprivileged girls in Rural Bengal. The partnership aims to augment efforts towards empowering India’s youth, particularly girls, by creating equitable educational opportunities and fostering their empowerment through quality education.

mPokket has offered financial assistance to the school through their CSR Initiative to help them develop comprehensive residential Gurukul programs for students. Besides, this donation will facilitate the school to develop a curriculum for restructuring rural India through skill based education. Moreover, this will also be a stepping stone towards the grand rural reconstruction of the country for a more sustainable tomorrow.

Speaking about the unique partnership, Rajani Jalan, Director – CSR & People Relations of mPokket, said, “Our collaboration with Adhigam Bhoomi is not just about providing support; it’s about fostering long-term empowerment and sustainability. We are consistently offering our support to such socially impactful endeavours that empowers youth, particularly girls, with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s dynamically evolving world. Adhigam Bhoomi has been implementing unique programs to benefit the last mile population, and our collaboration with the organization is aligned with our CSR objective of nurturing a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability. mPokket will remain at the forefront of extending support to such noble initiatives and making rural India more sustainable for the future.”

Moreover, the collaboration underscores a commitment to sustainability, as reflected in Adhigam Bhoomi’s curriculum which focuses on imparting skills-based education to students and women across various villages, fostering growth and Atmanirbharta.

Adhigam Bhoomi, founded by Mukti Gupta, operates under the philosophy “Apni Mitti Se Judi Shiksha” (Education rooted in our land), and is dedicated to reconstructing rural India’s educational system. The center integrates skill-based education with sustainable practices to create self-reliant communities. The school provides an alternative learning curriculum based on the Vedic system, encouraging self-realization and imparting essential life skills. The unique curriculum is a collaborative creation by 30 + renowned national level scientists, educationists and artisans. Furthermore, the initiative strives to establish community centres in villages to enable students to lead local development plans with the support of teachers and stakeholders.

This partnership, a part of the Help Us Help Them (HUHT) initiative, underscores mPokket’s dedication to shaping a holistic learning experience, fostering curiosity and understanding among students preparing for a dynamic future. Thus producing leaders & entrepreneurs who will return to villages, create employment opportunities for the community and prevent migration from rural to urban areas.