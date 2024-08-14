Mr. Faisal Farooqui Receives ‘Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award’ for his Exceptional Contributions to the Startup Industry

New Delhi, August 14, 2024: Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, has been honored with the prestigious Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership in the startup sector. The award was presented by the BJP and its Minority Morcha in a special ceremony held on International Youth Day. This award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and impact. This award received a phenomenal response and out of around 15000 applications, out of which 900 were shortlisted and further down, only 6 were finalized and facilitated at the event. As the founder of MouthShut.com, Faisal Farooqui has been a trailblazer in the digital space, transforming the online review and consumer feedback landscape. Under his leadership, MouthShut.com has grown into a leading platform, empowering consumers, and fostering transparency in the marketplace. “I am incredibly honored to receive the Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award,” said Faisal Farooqui. “This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective effort of my team at MouthShut.com. We remain committed to driving innovation and creating value for our users. I hope this award inspires more young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth of the startup ecosystem in India.”

The award ceremony, which took place on the 12th of August ’24 at the BJP headquarters, Delhi, was a first by a political party. It was presented to the winners by Shri Kiran Rijiju, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs. Leaders from BJP Minority Morcha played a pivotal role in organizing the ceremony which was attended by Shri Jamal Siddiqui, National President Minority Morcha, Shri Iqbal Singh.

The event was held in conjunction with International Youth Day, underscoring the significance of youth empowerment and entrepreneurial spirit, and was a fitting tribute to Dr. Kalam’s legacy.

About Faisal Farooqui:

Faisal Farooqui holds a degree in Information Systems and Finance from the State University of New York, underpinning his deep understanding of technology and business, at an extensive level. Faisal Farooqui is the visionary founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, launched in 2000. As a pioneering platform, he introduced social media in its original form in India. Mouthshut.com is India’s largest platform for consumer reviews and opinions on various brands and businesses. Under his leadership, MouthShut.com has established itself as India’s largest user-generated content and reviews platform. It has influenced millions of consumers and companies, bridging the gap between them through authentic reviews and ratings.