Mr. S Balasubramanian Re-elected President of Advertising Club Madras

Chennai: Mr. S. Balasubramanian, National Head – Digital Media, Dinamalar has been re-elected as the 45th President of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2024-2025 at the club’s AGM held on Friday, the 26th July 2024.

Other Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members elected include:

– Mr. Murugan K – Vice President (Jaya TV)

– Mr. Surej Salim Kumar – Secretary (Digitally Inspired Media)

– Ms. Kavitha Srinivasan – Jt. Secretary (Coeus Communications India LLP)

– Mr. Umanath V – Treasurer (MediaNews4U.com)

– Mr. Chockalingam S – Executive Committee Member (OPN Advertising Pvt Ltd)

– Mr. L V Navaneeth – Executive Committee Member (The Hindu Group)

– Mr. John Justin – Executive Committee Member (Vikatan Publication)

– Mr. Ramkumar Singaram – Executive Committee Member (Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd.)

– Mr. Stalin Periasamy – Executive Committee Member (Presto Advertising)

– Mr. K.V. Kathiravan – Executive Committee Member (Vinisha Vision)

– Mr. M. Ramalingam – Executive Committee Member (Ontwikkel Advertising Pvt Ltd.)

– Mr. Siluvai Amalan – Executive Committee Member (Mr. A Brand Works)

– Mr. Paul Anthony – Ex Officio (The Max, a JV of TRIBES & DDB Mudra)

Mr. Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Mr. Anbuchezhian K, Mr. M.M. Charly, Mr. P Shree Prakash (Feswa), Mr. N. Upendran (Ayati Works), Mr. Rakesh (Deepsense Digital), Ms. Batul Turab (The Raven Claw), and Mr. Ravindran Solomon (Soloverse) are co-opted members of the committee.

Advertising Club Madras is one of the oldest advertising clubs in India with a legacy spanning over 65 years. The club is dedicated to fostering professional development and camaraderie among its members, who hail from various fields within the advertising industry, including media agencies, creative agencies, digital agencies, production houses, brands, marketers, media houses, and other allied industries.

Club Activities and Initiatives:

MADDYS 2024: Our annual advertising awards show, MADDYS, celebrates creative excellence in advertising. The 42nd edition aims to recognize outstanding work across 146 categories, judged by a panel of esteemed industry professionals.

Student Chapters: We have established student chapters at multiple educational institutions, providing students with industry exposure, mentorship, and opportunities to develop leadership skills and professional networks.

Educational Programs: Our Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising (PGDA) is offered in collaboration with leading institutions, equipping students with practical knowledge and skills through workshops, seminars, and guest lectures by industry experts.

InsightView Series: Regular sessions featuring industry leaders and experts sharing insights and knowledge on various aspects of advertising and marketing.

#AdTalk: A platform for discussions on contemporary advertising trends, strategies, and innovations, engaging our members in thought-provoking conversations.

Events and Workshops: We regularly organize events, webinars, and workshops on various topics relevant to the advertising industry, providing members with insights into the latest trends and best practices.

Commenting on his re-election, Mr. Balasubramanian said, “I am elated and humbled to trust upon the responsibility for another year. I look forward to working with our fraternity people and continuing to develop Advertising Club Madras as a go-to platform for networking, knowledge sharing, education, and our award program.” Surej Salim said, “I am honored to be re-elected as Secretary of the Advertising Club of Madras. We have an exciting year ahead, filled with opportunities to network and learn from the best in the industry. Together, we will drive innovation and excellence. Let’s make this year our most impactful yet.”

Advertising rides on the wheels of creative energy, brainstorming, insights, and the recognition of creative brilliance. The Ad Club Madras has brought more than 1000 enthusiastic advertising and related industry professionals on board for a non-stop whimsical journey of learning.