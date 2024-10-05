MSU & Polaris School of Technology Host Orientation for Integrated B.Tech Program in AI & ML

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Polaris School of Technology (PST) hosted a successful orientation session for MSU’s prestigious four-year Integrated B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the VRR Convention Center, Electronic City, Bengaluru. The orientation witnessed the participation of key leaders from both MSU and Polaris, highlighting the commitment to industry-academia integration.

Cricket legend and Indian Cricket Team’s former captain Sourav Ganguly, who serves as an advisor at Polaris graced the event. He engaged in an insightful conversation with the students. Sharing his views on the collaboration, Mr. Ganguly highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration in higher education for bridging the gap between traditional education and practical industry needs.

Representing MSU, Mr. Tejash Bagri, Chief of Staff, Chancellor’s Office, and Dr. Lalit Narayan, Dean of Academics & Skill Integration, attended the ceremony, reflecting MSU’s leadership in skill-based higher education. From Polaris, Co-founder & COO Bhaswat Agarwal and Co-founder & CEO Mukul Rustagi graced the event, emphasizing the innovative and industry-relevant approach to engineering education. The orientation set the tone for a transformative learning experience, blending academic knowledge with hands-on industry training.

This program is the first of its kind, offering industry-immersive, new-age skill training that meets the evolving demands in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The course, curated by MSU with PST as the Industry Skilling Partner, is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, providing students with advanced learning opportunities.

Students enrolled in the program will benefit from a rigorous, practice-driven learning approach, ensuring they gain the necessary skills and expertise required in the industry. The curriculum also includes immersive experiences in tech parks located in Bangalore and Noida, surrounded by leading IT companies. Starting from the third semester, students will engage in on-the-job learning and internships, with 5-6 internships spread across the entire program, offering them practical exposure and industry insights.

In addition to this, students will receive guidance and mentorship from experienced IITians, who bring their extensive industry networks and experience with high-growth tech startups, multinational corporations (MNCs), and leading MAANG companies. This mentorship will provide students with the direction and support they need to excel in the dynamic world of AI and ML.

The classes for the Integrated B.Tech program have already begun. This pioneering course, part of MSU’s WISE initiative, will offer students an immersive learning experience with opportunities for industry exposure, skill enhancement, and financial independence through paid internships. With this collaboration, MSU and Polaris aim to equip students with the technical and practical skills necessary to excel in today’s competitive job market.