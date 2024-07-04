Multi Artistry Ent Presents Buck Da Jack Short Movie and Video by Cheeko Fue

New York, NY, July 04, 2024 — Renowned Puerto Rican rapper Cheeko Fue, originally from Florida and now residing in ATL, is set to release his much-anticipated music video “Buck Da Jack” on June 18, 2024, after overcoming significant setbacks. The video was initially scheduled for release on May 31, 2023, but was delayed due to Cheeko’s near-death experience on an Atlanta highway. Cheeko Fue’s hustling spirit is evident not just in his music but also in his everyday life. He works various jobs to make ends meet, pushing the truth and reality of everyday survival. His journey reflects the struggles and resilience of countless individuals who balance their passion with the necessity to hustle.

“Buck Da Jack” is a testament to Cheeko Fue’s resilience and determination to maneuver through tough challenges. The video narrates the intense saga of his survival and triumph, encapsulating his defiant attitude and winner’s mentality. Set in the aftermath of Cheeko’s “third life,” the story delves into his gritty reality, where he trains in the trap, dealing with everything from voodoo priestesses to the black market body trade. This horror movie music video plunges viewers into the life of an artist who has faced near-death experiences and continues to defy the odds. With an eerie atmosphere and gripping storyline, “Buck Da Jack” is not just a music video but a suspenseful horror short film, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter.