Muthoot Finance Unveils Sunheri Soch Season 3 with Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai, February 21, 2025 – After two highly successful seasons, Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan NBFC, is back with Sunheri Soch Season-3, a powerful movement aimed at breaking myths around gold loans and inspiring millions. With the legendary Madhuri Dixit as the narrator, this season tells the extraordinary real-life success stories of Muthoot Finance customers who turned their gold into an engine of opportunity and financial independence.

Going live from February 24, 2025, across Radio City 91.1 FM and Mirchi 98.3 FM, the campaign will bring to life inspiring real-life customer testimonials, reinforcing the message that gold loans are not just about borrowing but about empowering dreams with dignity and pride.

Nationwide Impact with Regional Amplification

Taking the campaign to new heights, Sunheri Soch Season 3 will be promoted across 64 radio stations, amplified by more than 100 top RJs. To expand its regional reach, the campaign will feature influential voices such as RJ Raunac, Mr. Sudesh Bhosale, Mr. Manoj Joshi, and Mr. Jisshu Sengupta, who will narrate select stories in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

Videos of these real-life customer testimonials will be widely shared over The Muthoot Group’s social media platforms. Customers can engage with the campaign through a dedicated landing page, www.sunherisoch.com , where they can watch, share, and participate in the Sunheri Soch movement.

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said:

“Gold is not just an asset—it’s a financial gateway to opportunity. Through Sunheri Soch Season 3, we celebrate the resilience of individuals who have transformed their lives by smartly availing gold loans with pride. At Muthoot Finance, our mission is to redefine gold financing as a trusted, responsible, and respectable financial solution that fuels aspirations across India. We want to make Sunheri Soch a movement which can help crores of Indians also transform their lives by availing a gold loan from us just like how many of our customers have done. Over 2.5 Lac customers script their success by visiting one of our 7000+ branches everyday. We want Sunheri Soch Season-3 to inspire crores of other Indians to also follow this golden journey of success and progress”

Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager – Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, added:

“Sunheri Soch Season-3 is very close to our heart because it required months of relentless effort, meticulous planning and so much detailing. Seasons 1 & 2 were hugely successful. Hence, we launched Season-3 in Q4 to end the financial year on a high note. Madhuri Ji’s narration has been exceptional and with the support of all RJs, Regional influencers, & all Partners we hope Sunheri Soch is able to shatter stereotypes and demonstrate how gold loans can be the perfect catalyst for success. At sunherisoch.com, we are creating a digital-first experience allowing audiences to listen and participate in the campaign by sharing their own success stories.”

Sunheri Soch – A Campaign with Real Impact

Sunheri Soch Season-3 is not just about inspiring narratives; it is a strategic initiative designed to drive real engagement and growth. As part of the campaign, 30 lucky winners will also be getting a chance to win 24 Carat gold coins under Sunheri Soch contest. A beautiful anthem has also been launched on this occasion