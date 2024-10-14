Indian Actor, Screenwriter & Film Maker Nana Patekar inaugurated the 3 day group art exhibition, “Expression” at PHD House, New Delhi. The first of its kind exhibition being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), aims to provide a bridge between Creativity and Commerce.

In his inaugural address, Nana expressed his admiration for realistic art and praised artists for their diverse creations. He reminisced about his time at art school, where he began with illustrations and watercolors, and noted that an artist’s color choices and work reflect their character and thoughts. Nana emphasized that a great piece of art captivates and engages viewers, allowing them to admire and introspect for hours.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Secretary General, PHDCCI, said, “The objective to organise such an art exhibition, is to be at the forefront of promoting & showcasing the full potential of the creative arts sector in India, with a special focus on visual and modern art. We aim to bridge the gap between classic heritage and contemporary innovations and aspire to foster a thriving ecosystem where creativity and commerce meet to unlock new opportunities for artists and the industry alike. Overall, our vision is to support the creative field that contributes to heritage, innovation, and economic growth while making art accessible and engaging to all sectors of society”, says Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General PHDCCI.

Ms. Anuradha Goel, Chairperson of the PHD Family Welfare Foundation and Guest of Honour, praised the initiative needed for the creative sector to flourish. She emphasized that by organizing impactful events and collaborations, the Chamber aims to foster innovation, inspire artistic expression, and promote the economic value of the creative industry—a crucial effort.

Other Eminent guests present at the occasion included Actor Nasir Abdullah, Artists Nupur Kundu, Asit Patnaik, Gopal Namjoshi, Rashmi Khurana and Anchor Vandana Vadera, etc

The exhibition which will continue till Oct 11th, is a vibrant and thought-provoking contemporary Indian art show that celebrates the diverse perspectives and diverse range of paintings of emerging and established Indian artists. It showcases a curated selection of artworks that push boundaries, spark conversations, and inspire new ways of thinking. The exhibition aims to highlight the vibrant and dynamic nature of Indian art, exploring themes that reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage, social issues, and personal narratives.

The participating artists include JP Singh, Kedaram Vishwanathan, Suryasnata Mohanty, Rajeev Kumar, Mahua Sinha, Rakesh Kumar, Harish Kumar and Hariom Kuthwaria. Through painting, sculpture and mixed media, the artists explore themes that resonate with modern India, such as identity, culture, social justice, and the human condition. The show provides a platform for artists to express themselves freely, sharing their unique visions and experiences with a wider audience.