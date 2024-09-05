Nanavati Max Hospital Gains an EDGE in Cancer Care

Mumbai, September 5, 2024: Nanavati Max Hospital has taken a significant step forward in the fight against cancer by introducing the EDGE radiosurgery system, one of India’s most advanced cancer treatment technologies, complemented by HyperArc, a cutting-edge stereotactic radiosurgery solution. This marks a revolutionary advancement in cancer care for Western India.

The Edge Radio Surgery System was formally inaugurated by Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the gracious presence of Shri Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

The EDGE system, represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy treatments. The system allows clinicians to treat a wider array of cancers with unmatched precision, flexibility, and efficiency. The EDGE system’s ability to deliver sub-millimetre accuracy in treatment, coupled with the efficiency of HyperArc’s automated radiosurgery, significantly reduces treatment times and enhances patient comfort.

Speaking at the event, Shri. Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the hospital for introducing the cutting-edge treatment technology to fight cancer. “It signifies a powerful step forward in our collective fight against cancer. Today, with rising incidents, morbidity, and mortality due to cancer, clinical expertise and technological innovation can offer hope to cancer patients and their families. I wish the best to Nanavati Max Hospital to keep pushing the boundaries of medical science and alleviate the burden of cancer in India,” said Shri. Bachchan.

EDGE HyperArc ensures that patients in Western India have access to world-class cancer treatment options without the need to travel to other parts of the world. It not only allows for more precise targeting of tumors but also minimizes the impact on surrounding healthy tissues, leading to better overall outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare said, “At Max Healthcare we believe in being at the apex of cutting-edge technology. To further strengthen our range of offerings to combat cancer, we are introducing the state-of-the-art EDGE HyperArc machine at Nanavati Max Hospital. This is intended to complement our existing world class Halcyon machine and will allow us to combat the entire range of disease with higher precision and efficiency.” Dr Kaustav Talapatra, Director, Radiation Oncology who will spearhead the programme said, “EDGE with HyperArc technology provides advanced radiosurgery treatment with specialised algorithms for automatic planning and delivery, optimised dose distribution, and better sparing of healthy organ tissue. With this technology, we will be able to treat multiple tumours at the same time, by targeting them all from a single point, called a ‘single isocenter.’ With no requirement of manual adjustments, patients receive a precise, faster and comfortable treatment.”. He added that the machine can treat primary and metastatic tumours of the brain, prostate, lung and pancreas.

With the introduction of this revolutionary system, Nanavati Max Hospital has reaffirmed its position as a leader in oncology care, offering hope and advanced treatment options to cancer patients across Western India.