Nandan Jha Leads Red Carpet at SOG Grandmasters Series West Zone Final, Ajinkya Rahane and Angad Bedi Grace the Event

The SOG Grandmasters Series West Zone Final began in style last night organized by the SOG Federation (SOGF) under the aegis of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), led by Nandan Jha, the event showcases the best minds in Chess and Rummy.

The evening’s guest of honor, Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra Government, praised the initiative for pushing the boundaries of intellectual competition and fostering a new era for mind sports in India.

Chess Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, the Brand Ambassador for the SOG Grandmasters Series, and Ajinkya Rahane, the Brand Ambassador for the West Zone Final, expressed their pride in being part of a movement that is redefining skill-based competitions and opening doors for future champions.

The event featured an eclectic mix of personalities from sports, entertainment, and gaming, all coming together to celebrate strategic brilliance and intellectual prowess.

Nandan Jha, Founder, SOG, shared, “Today, India is at the apex of mind sports, and hosting the final is a monumental event for the entire federation, the entire country. We are delighted to celebrate the success of Grandmaster, Koneru Humpy. We are grateful to the Indian Government for all the appreciation and acknowledgement, it is really humbling. We are proud to say that India is at the forefront in the global mind sports arena. We hope that sooner we will also begin developing mind games like the other countries.” Ajinkya Rahane, further shared, “It’s an honour to be the brand ambassador of this stimulating sport. Mind games aren’t just restricted to any particular sport but extend in every field, like in cricket, it is essential for us to have control over our minds. Really honoured to be here.” Angad Bedi further shared, “Mind matters, always. We mostly focus on physical endurance in any sport, but be it Chess, Rummy or Cricket, you have to be mentally strong as well. Our country is moving in the right direction, and as a father, I feel really proud when my daughter is inquisitive about almost everything, it’s essential for the kids to keep stimulating their minds and such sports are helping kids all around the globe! Heartiest congratulations to Nandan ji for taking this initiative, his brilliance is commendable! It’s very enlightening to associate with an event of such stature.”

With the West Zone Final setting new benchmarks, the SOG Grandmasters Series continues its mission to elevate mind sports and establish Chess and Rummy as recognized disciplines on a global stage. As anticipation builds, the championship promises to shape the future of competitive mind sports in India and beyond.