Narendra Modi Trust Centre Launched to Honour PM Modi’s Legacy; Push for Landmark Statue in Guwahati

New Delhi, 14 August 2025

The Narendra Modi Trust Centre was officially launched today at a press conference at the Delhi Press Club, marking the formation of a dedicated body to preserve, promote, and celebrate the legacy of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Nabin Chandra Borah, founder of the Trust Centre, addressed the media, stating:

“The formation of this Trust is a step toward creating a lasting tribute to the Honourable Prime Minister — not just through words, but through initiatives that inspire national pride, leadership, and public service. We hope this Trust will serve as a platform for promoting values and projects that reflect Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for the nation.”

Purpose and Vision

The Trust has been established to promote initiatives that honour the Prime Minister’s leadership and achievements. It will serve as a platform to engage citizens and encourage public participation in projects inspired by Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision.

The Trust will also oversee and coordinate memorial projects, including the proposal to construct a landmark statue at Jalukbari Police Point in Guwahati on privately-owned miadi patta land.

Statue Proposal in Guwahati

Mr. Borah explained that the idea for the statue was inspired by a personal email he received from the Prime Minister in 2016, acknowledging his suggestions for improving governance. Motivated by this recognition, he envisioned a public monument celebrating the Prime Minister’s contributions to the nation.

He outlined the steps taken so far: submission of the statue’s blueprint to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, multiple follow-ups with authorities, and a formal application to the Prime Minister’s Office. The project is currently pending approval, and the Trust Centre will now coordinate all efforts to move it forward.

Through the launch of the Narendra Modi Trust Centre, Mr. Borah invited public support for its initiatives and appealed to the authorities for timely action on the statue proposal.

“This Trust is not merely an organization; it is a commitment to honour leadership, dedication, and the values Shri Narendra Modi Ji stands for. Our goal is to inspire citizens and create a legacy that endures for generations,” he added.