National Aerospace Supply Chain Integrity Initiative (NASCII) Launches

ORLANDO, Fla.—August 5, 2026—The National Aerospace Supply Chain Integrity Initiative (NASCII) has launched, the organizers of the independent initiative announced. NASCII is dedicated to strengthening the integrity, resilience, traceability, and security of the U.S. aerospace supply chain. Founded by Yane Brunacio, an experienced aerospace supply chain management executive, NASCII will address critical industry challenges, such as supplier risk, counterfeit parts prevention, documentation integrity, and supply chain disruptions affecting both commercial aviation and defense.

“My main goal with NASCII is to bring people, organizations, and corporations together to develop practical frameworks,” said Brunacio, who previously led supplier management and procurement for high-value, mission-critical components at Embraer. “We plan to conduct research and deploy AI-assisted methodologies to help aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) organizations improve supplier governance, traceability, compliance, and predictive risk management.”

The need for NASCII is acute as global aerospace supply chains become increasingly complex and demand for aerospace production continues to grow. NASCII’s solution to these challenges is to support industry collaboration by sharing practical solutions that contribute to a safer, more resilient, and more reliable aerospace supply chain.

NASCII has just published a white paper, Strengthening Integrity, Traceability, and Resilience for Safety-Critical Forged Aerospace Components. The paper discusses the industry’s current structural supply-chain constraints, which include persistent shortages of safety-critical forged components, limited qualified capacity, and extended lead times. These issues have elevated resilience to a strategic priority for aviation safety, industrial competitiveness, and national readiness. The paper recommends an integrated governance methodology—not a software platform—that connects procurement, quality, engineering, maintenance, and regulatory functions into one coordinated model.