National Conference On Autism Held At Saveetha College Of Occupational Therapy (Simats)

Saveetha College of Occupational Therapy conducted a National Conference on Autism. Prof. Dr. S. Suresh Kumar, The Vice Chancellor, of SIMATS inaugurated the program and addressed the gathering with his inspiring speech, in which he had mentioned that SIMATS is planning to open research centres for adults who are affected by Autism. Saveetha Child Development Centre(SCDC), Part of Saveetha Medical College and Hospital provides state-of-the-art Therapy services for Autism children with modern therapeutic techniques.

Dr. Sivapriya, The Conference Coordinator welcomed the gathering. The Guest Speakers of the Conference were Dr. LalD. V. Nair, Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrician, Saveetha Medical College, Dr. Poongodi Bala, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Mr. Joseph Thomas Raj Bedford, Lecturer, Christian Medical College, Mr.Ramanathan, Assistant Professor, SLHS, Mrs.Arthi Baranidharan, Director of Impower rehabilitation centre, and Mrs.Jasmine Christy, Special Educator.

The speakers delivered lectures on their respective topics, imparting valuable knowledge to the attendees. The event featured the release of an updated version of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Directory, Parents home program guideline Book, and Research articles published in the year 2022-2023 based on Autism.

Nearly 500 students and professionals attended the Conference. The program also included various competitions such as Quiz and Poster Presentation. The Winners of the competitions were awarded and participation certificates were distributed to the attendees.

On account of the World Autism Awareness Day along with the National Conference, Saveetha College of Occupational Therapy in collaboration with Chaitanya Therapy Centre also conducted an Awareness Rally at SIMATS.

The Chief Guest Mr.Sreenath, Actor and Director, inaugurated the rally by waving the flag. He also released the Autism awareness Pamphlet and started the signature campaign. Dr.M.Arun Kumar, Principal of SCOT and EC member- AIOTA, the event Coordinator Dr.S.Sivapriya, SCOT, Other faculty members, Mrs.Geeva Kamalraj, Director, Chaitanya Therapy Center, Student Coordinators, and the Students from SCOT and other colleges participated in the event.

As a part of the Awareness Campaign various Cultural events and Competitions such as Flashmob, Face painting, Doodling, Rangoli, and Photography were conducted in which the Students took an active part.