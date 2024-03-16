National Geographic India’s new documentary ‘JSW: Architect Of Dreams’

New Delhi, 16 March 2024: Serving as the backbone of the country’s development, India is currently the second largest producer of crude steel, which has been made possible because of the contribution of the Indian conglomerates. Premiering on 16 March at 7 PM on National Geographic Channel, the documentary titled ‘JSW: Architect Of Dreams’ showcases JSW’s dedication in revolutionizing the industrial landscape and rising to the forefront of global competition with the goal of becoming world’s largest steel manufacturer.

The documentary highlights the journey of JSW, and its dream fueled solely by a burning desire to achieve a seemingly unattainable goal during a time when people were uncertain about the rapid industrial advancement and what lies ahead. It delves deep into the history of how JSW came into being, capturing the beginnings from a desolate region in Vijayanagar with limited resources and manpower, to a world-renowned steel manufacturer. In addition to highlighting the company’s remarkable achievements in propelling India to the forefront of the steel industry, the documentary also throws light on the many challenges it faced, such as the 2008 financial crisis to a mining ban in 2011. The viewers will also get insights into JSW’s contributions to social welfare, sports, rural transformation of Ballari, art and culture, and the significant role it played in public welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At National Geographic, we strive to present compelling stories that educate our audience through thought provoking visual imagery. Through this documentary, we aim to inspire our audiences by spotlighting JSW’s journey of how dreams can be turned into reality through hard work, consistent effort and perseverance. “ said a National Geographic spokesperson. “JSW, since its inception has had a vision of becoming the largest single plant manufacturer in the world. We are glad to have a trusted brand like National Geographic capture our story that depicts the will of perseverance and the DNA of accepting a challenge, while galvanizing a team to look at a common goal and to make sure we all strive towards that end” said a JSW spokesperson.

‘JSW: Architect Of Dreams’ will premiere on 16 March 2024 at 7 PM on National Geographic Channel in India.’