National Lacrosse League and Marvel Team Up To Promote Lacrosse’s Legendary Origin Story

New multi-year program will feature current NLL stars in custom comic books; The comics will be distributed at Marvel Super Hero™ theme nights throughout the NLL season

​​Philadelphia, Dec 1, 2023 – To close out this year’s Native American Heritage Month, the National Lacrosse League unveiled a new, multi-year program with storytelling giant Marvel, focused on honoring and popularizing lacrosse’s Indigenous origin story with game-specific promotions starting in the upcoming 2023-24 NLL season.

The central theme of the collaboration, the history of lacrosse, will be at the core of a custom comic book written by Paul Allor, in close collaboration with the NLL’s Indigenous consultants, drawn by Indigenous creator Shaun Beyale, and a cover by JL Giles.

“With NLL-style sixes lacrosse enjoying heightened global momentum with the IOC’s recent vote to add the sport to the upcoming LA28 Summer Olympic games, the NLL wanted to celebrate lacrosse’s fabled beginnings with our rapidly expanding worldwide fan base,” said Kurt Hunzeker, the NLL’s Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. “Great stories are the heartbeat of the Marvel Universe, and the NLL is honored to work with Marvel to bring the legend of North America’s original pastime to life.”

The custom comic book will only be available at designated Marvel Super Hero™ themed games every NLL team will host each year of the program. The same core story will be offered in each market, and Marvel will produce variant covers featuring star players from every NLL team that will be given out at their respective games.

The collaboration was facilitated by AthLife, Inc., Marvel’s longtime sports-centric agency of record.

In addition to the comic book premium distribution, each NLL team will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-inspired jerseys on the floor during its designated game. NLL fans can expect more Marvel-themed activations throughout the year.

Each NLL team has designated its Marvel Super Hero theme night for the upcoming 2023-24 season:

Albany FireWolves: Saturday, March 2, 2024, 7 pm ET, vs. New York

Buffalo Bandits: Friday, March 8, 2024, 7:30 pm ET, vs. Saskatchewan

Calgary Roughnecks: Friday, March 22, 2024, 7 pm MT, vs. Albany

Colorado Mammoth: Saturday, March 2, 2024, 7 pm MT, vs. Saskatchewan

Georgia Swarm: Friday, April 19, 2024, 7:30 pm ET, vs. Rochester

Halifax Thunderbirds: Friday, February 16, 2024, 7:30 pm AT, vs. Buffalo

Las Vegas Desert Dogs: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 7 pm PT, vs. Colorado

New York Riptide: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7:30 pm ET, vs. San Diego

Panther City Lacrosse Club: Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 pm CT, vs. Rochester

Philadelphia Wings: Saturday, March 2, 2024, 1 pm ET, vs. Calgary

Rochester Knighthawks: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 3 pm ET, vs. Philadelphia

San Diego Seals: Friday, February 23, 2024, 7 pm ET, vs. Georgia

Saskatchewan Rush: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 7 pm CT, vs. Halifax

Toronto Rock: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 7 pm ET, vs. Halifax

Vancouver Warriors: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7 pm PT, vs. Saskatchewan

The 2023-24 NLL season will commence with NLL Faceoff Weekend tomorrow with a “NLL Game of the Week” doubleheader on TSN in Canada as Saskatchewan travels to Halifax at 7 pm ET and Panther City opens up in Vancouver at 10 pm ET. ESPN2 will carry the first “NLL Saturday Night Showcase” this weekend with Philadelphia battling New York starting at 7:30 pm ET.