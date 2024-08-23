National Space Day Quote 2024 – TakeMe2 Space | Ronak Kumar Samantray – CEO | Space Sector

Ronak Kumar Samantray – CEO of Space Sector

“Space is for everyone. This statement is not merely a slogan; it personifies the core belief that propels our mission at TakeMe2Space. We are initiating a new era in space exploration, one that makes the cosmos accessible to everyone.

Our focus on AI-driven compute and storage satellite infrastructure ensures affordability and broad accessibility, dismantling the traditional barriers that have kept space exploration exclusive. We are assembling innovative methods that enable daily connections with space, encompassing education, research, personal projects, and unique experiences.

On this National Space Day, let us celebrate the limitless possibilities of space and the extraordinary opportunities it presents. Together, we can motivate future generations, drive innovation, and decode the mysteries of the universe.”