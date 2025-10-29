National Unity Day: Inmates at Rajasthan’s Shyalwas Jail create map of India

Jaipur, Oct 29: In a remarkable display of patriotism and solidarity, inmates of the Special Central Jail, Shyalwas, commemorated National Unity Day and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by creating a giant map of India inside the jail premises on Wednesday.

Inspired by Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid and guided by Jailer Vikas Bagoria, more than 400 inmates participated in the initiative.

They formed a large map of India on the open grounds of the jail and sat around it in an organised manner, symbolising the spirit of national unity and integrity.:

The centrepiece of the event was a symbolic statue of Sardar Patel, placed in the heart of the map — a creative homage to the Statue of Unity.

This artistic tribute became the main attraction of the event, reflecting the inmates’ respect for the Iron Man of India.

Patriotic slogans echoed through the jail as the atmosphere was filled with patriotic fervour. Inmates waved Tricolour flags and raised slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “National Unity Zindabad,” and “Hum Sab Ek Hain.”

The giant map was created under the leadership of inmate Sandeep Gupta, with the assistance of Vikas Sharma, Mahesh, Nitin, Dinesh, Rajesh Murtikar, Ramprasad, and Praveen Saini, among others.

The event concluded with the collective singing of the national anthem, a powerful gesture symbolising unity and patriotism.

The initiative aimed to instil Sardar Patel’s ideals of unity, integrity, and brotherhood among the inmates, reminding them that national pride and collective strength transcend all barriers.

–IANS