SHANGHAI, July 22, 2024 — The molecular design strategy and experimental results of Bright Gene’s dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, BGM0504, have been published online in Scientific Reports, a sub-journal of Nature, on July 19, 2024. Bright Geneis an innovative pharmaceutical company emerging on the international stage, is focused on developing best-in-class pharmaceuticals to improve patient health globally.
BGM0504, an AI-assisted designed dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, demonstrates superior efficacy in both in vitro and in vivo experiments. Using AI-driven computer simulations, Bright Gene has discovered that optimal interaction between the glutamate residues on both GLP-1R and GIPR and the K20 residue of a peptide agonist provide superior activity. This interaction is a key insight not evident in cryo-EM studies. BGM0504 was designed to preserve the free amino group of the K20 residue by shifting the acylation point to position 40 of BGM0504. This design resulted in a 3-fold increase in agonistic effects on GLP-1R and GIPR, with superior therapeutic outcomes in diabetic and obesity mouse models.