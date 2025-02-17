Navachar Ke Dhage: Honoring Textile Innovators at Bharat Tex 2025’s Textile Innovation Challenge Ceremony

New Delhi, February 17, 2025 – The Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the natural fibre Boards – National Jute Board (NJB), the Central Silk Board (CSB), the Central Wool Development Board (CWDB), hosted a felicitation ceremony for the winners of four major innovation challenges at Bharat Tex 2025.

The event celebrated winners from Textiles Startup Grand Challenge hosted by Ministry of Textiles as well as 3 more challenges held by the three natural fibre Boards in the areas of Jute, Silk and Wool Innovation. Altogether, 19 winners were awarded at the event.

The felicitation ceremony was aimed to recognise excellence, showcase innovations & encourage collaboration. The event reaffirmed India’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in textiles. By recognising and promoting cutting-edge solutions, the ceremony aimed to inspire the next wave of advancements, shaping a transformative future for the sector.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles interacted personally with each winner and expressed immense satisfaction at the emergence of such pioneering ideas within the country. The Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting innovation and sustainability, further strengthening its resolve to propel the textile industry forward. while sharing her experiences, stressed the importance of leveraging the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) scheme to further strengthen these innovations. She also highlighted the demographic diversity among the innovators, appreciating the broad age spectrum of participants and the wide range of innovations spanning upcycling, recycling, biochemistry, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, aternativr dyes, and more.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed officials, including Joint Secretaries Ms. Prajakta L. Verma and Mr. Ajay Gupta, Member Secretaries of CSB, NJB, and the Executive Director of CWDB.

Ms. Prajakta Verma, Joint Secretary, emphasized in her speech that these initiatives not only encourage innovators but also inspire wider participation, fostering a strong startup culture rooted in sustainability. Mr. Ajay Gupta, Joint Secretary, underscored the critical role of startups in India’s future and highlighted the need to harness innovation across all types of fibres.

The felicitation ceremony at Bharat Tex 2025 stands as a testament to India’s unwavering focus on innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in textiles. By nurturing these groundbreaking ideas, the Ministry of Textiles continues to pave the way for a technologically advanced, eco-conscious, and globally competitive textile industry.