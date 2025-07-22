Nawgati Partners with All India Petroleum Dealers Association for its AIPDA Conclave

New Delhi, July 22, 2025 – Nawgati, India’s pioneering fuel-tech platform, participated in the AIPDA Conclave, organized by the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), as the event sponsor. The conclave was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The AIPDA Conclave brought together industry leaders, senior officials from oil marketing companies, the Legal Metrology Department, and NHLML to share insights and explore futuristic opportunities within the petroleum landscape. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Harsh Malhotra, Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, who addressed the audience and emphasized the importance of innovation and efficiency in fuel distribution and mobility.

Senior officials from leading oil and gas companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), were also present at the event, further underlining its significance.

Mr. Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and co-founder of Nawgati, delivered a presentation during the first session, introducing Nawgati’s Aaveg offering and its mission to revolutionize fuel station operations. In the second session, he showcased the Nawgati fuelling app, highlighting its features, benefits, and real-world impact on enhancing customer experience at fuel stations across India.

“We are excited to partner with the All India Petroleum Dealers Association for this crucial industry gathering. The AIPDA Conclave offers a valuable platform for stakeholders to discuss the future of petroleum distribution and technological integration. Our goal at Nawgati is to empower fuel stations and fleet operators with smart, seamless, and efficient solutions, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation across the sector,” said Mr. Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and co-founder of Nawgati.

As part of its comprehensive approach, Nawgati is also driving awareness around NFR (Non-Fuel Revenue) opportunities for fuel dealers. Through digital enablement and data-driven insights, Nawgati helps unlock new revenue channels such as PUC, convenience retail, and other integrations, transforming fuel stations into mobility hubs beyond just fueling.

Nawgati is supported and funded by marquee government-backed entities, including GAIL (India) Ltd., MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Nawgati’s participation in the conclave underlined its commitment to addressing challenges and spearheading advancements in the fuel retail and distribution ecosystem. With a strong focus on optimizing congestion at fuel stations, improving fleet management, and enhancing the overall refueling experience through its platform, Aaveg, Nawgati continues to position itself as a leading stakeholder in India’s fuel-tech transformation.