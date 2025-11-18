NDA steps up alliance drive in TN for 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Nov 18: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has intensified its efforts to bring the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) back into its fold, marking a critical phase in its Tamil Nadu strategy ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Energised by its recent victory in Bihar, the NDA has shifted its full focus to Tamil Nadu, where it is working to construct a broader, more cohesive coalition by the end of the year.

According to senior alliance planners, negotiations with the DMDK have moved into an advanced stage, with multiple rounds of discussions underway.

The party is being approached with a structured set of assurances designed to address its long-standing demands and to pave the way for its re-entry into the NDA.

The alliance leadership believes that clarity on the DMDK’s final decision will emerge by late December or early January.

The renewed outreach came into sharper focus after a key meeting in Madurai, where former AIADMK minister R.B. Udhayakumar briefly interacted with DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth during a party event.

While publicly framed as a cursory visit, the meeting is understood to be part of a coordinated sequence of political engagements aimed at bringing the DMDK closer to the NDA fold.

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) at his residence in Salem, the other day.

The discussions, according to sources in the NDA, were viewed as reinforcing the AIADMK’s central role in alliance-building efforts and consolidating its position as the principal anchor of the opposition front in Tamil Nadu.

The NDA has set its sights on a significant expansion of the alliance ahead of the 2026 polls.

In addition to efforts to bring back the DMDK, talks are also active with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which is seen as a crucial partner for both social coalition-building and vote mobilisation.

The BJP has expressed interest in drawing actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the alliance, though the party is yet to indicate its position.

A key point of divergence within the emerging alliance is the BJP-backed proposal for a coalition government after 2026.

While several smaller parties favour this model, the AIADMK continues to assert that it intends to form the next government on its own strength.

Despite this, NDA strategists remain confident that anti-incumbency sentiments against the DMK government will help accelerate alliance formation.

With negotiations gathering momentum across multiple fronts, the DMDK’s return remains central to the NDA’s Tamil Nadu strategy.

Political observers expect that the coming weeks will see further realignments as the opposition alliance moves into its next phase of consolidation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

–IANS