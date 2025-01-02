Neha Joshi and Aayudh Bhanushali Embrace the ‘Sweet Challenge’ with Enthusiasm

What happens when irresistible sweets meet unshakable willpower? A delightful story unfolds! Neha Joshi, known for her role as Krishna Devi Vajpayee in &TV’s Atal, recently found herself caught in a laddoo-eating challenge during a visit to Gwalior. Famous for her commitment to fitness and portion control, Neha surprised everyone by indulging in more than seven laddoos in one sitting. The occasion? Celebrating the first anniversary of Atal with her co-star, Aayudh Bhanushali, who plays the role of young Atal on the show. Their visit to Gwalior turned into a memorable adventure, especially when they explored the birthplace of the late Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The two couldn’t resist stopping by Bahadura Sweets, a shop known for its legendary laddoos, which were also a favourite of Vajpayee Ji. It wasn’t long before Neha and Aayudh turned their sweet indulgence into a friendly competition.

So, who came out on top as the laddoo champion? Neha Joshi, aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee, says “My recent trip to Gwalior, the hometown of our Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, was an experience I’ll cherish forever. The city’s vibrant energy, rich heritage, and the warmth of its people made me feel so welcomed. This visit was even more special as we celebrated the first anniversary of our show Atal. And what better way to mark the occasion than with the sweetest treat Gwalior has to offer, the famous Bahadura Sweets and their iconic laddoos were the highlight. The irresistible aroma drew me in, and I couldn’t help but indulge, savoring every bite of their melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Of course, I had to take some home to share with my family. The real fun, however, was the laddoo challenge with Aayudh. It was a playful and friendly battle of sweet tooths, and let’s just say we both emerged victorious, proving our love for these delectable treats! Gwalior has given me unforgettable memories, filled with sweetness and joy. I can’t wait to return and relive the magic of this beautiful city!”

Aayudh Bhanushali, aka young Atal, adds, “My trip to Gwalior was filled with excitement, history, and, of course, amazing food! The city has a unique charm that makes you feel instantly at home, and exploring its lively streets was a true pleasure. A major highlight of my visit was the legendary Bahadura Sweets. Their laddoos are a must-try, and now I understand why—they’re absolutely delicious! I couldn’t stop at just one (or two) and enjoyed every bite of their sweet, rich flavor. Sharing this foodie adventure with Aai (Neha Joshi) made it even more fun as we explored Gwalior’s incredible street food together. From crispy kachoris to spicy chaats, the local flavors were a real treat. This trip allowed me to fully immerse myself in the warmth and culture of Gwalior, and it’s an experience I’ll treasure for a long time.”