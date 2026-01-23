Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Remembering the Spirit of Parakram

Every year on 23 January, India remembers a leader whose courage continues to inspire generations—Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His birth anniversary is observed with pride and respect as Parakram Diwas, a day dedicated to honouring his fearless spirit, unwavering patriotism, and lifelong commitment to India’s freedom.

Born in 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, Subhas Chandra Bose stood apart as a revolutionary who believed that independence could not be achieved without discipline, unity, and bold action. His words, “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom,” were not mere slogans but a reflection of the determination with which he lived and led.

Why Netaji’s Birth Anniversary Matters

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is more than a commemorative date—it is a reminder of the values that shaped India’s freedom movement. Netaji believed that Indians must take responsibility for their own destiny. Through his leadership of the Indian National Army and the formation of the Azad Hind Government, he inspired people across regions and communities to stand together against colonial rule.

The observance of this day encourages citizens, especially the youth, to reflect on the importance of courage, sacrifice, and national unity.

Parakram Diwas: Honouring the Spirit of Valour

Recognising Netaji’s extraordinary contribution, the Government of India observes his birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas, celebrating his bravery and leadership. In 2026, the day falls on Friday, 23 January, and will be marked by patriotic programs, educational activities, and cultural events across the country.

Prime Minister Modi’s Reflections on Netaji

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, describing him as a symbol of fearless leadership and deep love for the nation. The Prime Minister said that Netaji’s ideals continue to guide India’s journey towards strength and self-reliance.

Sharing personal reflections, PM Modi recalled that Netaji had long been a source of inspiration in his own public life. He spoke about launching development initiatives on Netaji’s birth anniversary during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, calling them humble tributes to the freedom fighter’s legacy.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several steps taken to preserve and promote Netaji’s contribution, including the declassification of historical files, national commemorations of the Azad Hind Government, the renaming of islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region, and the installation of a statue of Netaji near India Gate—a symbolic gesture of honour and national pride.

At the same time, he expressed concern that Netaji’s role in India’s freedom struggle had not always received the recognition it deserved in the past.

Relevance for Students and Young Citizens

For students, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti offers valuable lessons beyond textbooks. Schools and colleges observe the day through speeches, essays, debates, and cultural programs, helping young minds understand the true meaning of leadership, discipline, and service to society.

Netaji’s life encourages students to think beyond personal success and work towards the collective good of the nation.

Keeping Netaji’s Legacy Alive

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is not only about remembering history—it is about carrying forward a legacy. Netaji’s life reminds us that freedom is sustained through responsibility, unity, and courage.

As India observes Parakram Diwas, the spirit of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose continues to inspire the nation to stand strong, think boldly, and serve selflessly—just as he did.