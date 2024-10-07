India, 7th October, 2024 – New Balance, a brand popular for its running excellence and comfort fashion, opened its first store at Phoenix Chennai. Entering the Chennai market is part of New Balance’s strategic expansion plans in India as the brand looks to build a deeper connection with its audience and strengthen its presence in the country.

Phoenix Chennai being a popular destination for people from across the city, the addition of the New Balance store will enhance the shopping experience, providing consumers access to high-quality footwear, apparel and accessories. The new retail store boasts a thoughtfully curated selection that caters to both, the fitness enthusiasts as well as the fashion influencers. Customers can immerse themselves in New Balance’s innovative Fresh Foam X and FuelCell technologies while also check out their iconic styles like 1080, 550, 2002R & 574.