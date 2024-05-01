New Book Explores Themes in Dracula and Harry Potter

A Tale of Two Villains: Theme and Symbolism in Dracula and the Harry Potter Saga now available from Histria Books

01 May 2024: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of A Tale of Two Villains: Theme and Symbolism in Dracula and the Harry Potter Saga by Calvin Cherry. This intriguing book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

Prepare to be delightfully surprised to discover that the godfather of all vampires and the infamous dark wizard share a deep character bond that goes far beyond the title ‘monster.’ Be intrigued to uncover what a coffin and a horcrux share or to dig further to unearth that the often-overlooked scars which Bram Stoker wrote of in Victorian England are just as significant as those described by J. K. Rowling in the modern era. Indeed, it cannot be a mere coincidence that Dracula was hurt in 1897 and 100 years later, Harry is too.

A Tale of Two Villains is a love letter to both sets of fans paying homage to two superb authors and their extraordinary respective works. It is the first text to set both masterpieces on pedestals, side by side, analyzing the words on the page and the thoughts behind them – exploring their similar themes, unique parallelism, and mystical symbolism. The author delves profoundly into the interesting characters, their traits, conflicts, and motivations, to show how literary art is born. This book is a must have for any Stoker or Rowling reader, as it is the first of its kind ever published.

The Book Review Crew calls it “A careful, respectful and comprehensive comparison between two works which seem superficially very different. Cherry’s arguments are convincing. I very much enjoyed this and would recommend it to any fans of the books.”

Calvin H. Cherry is a published author and fantasy and horror scholar. He participates in many podcasts and writing blogs where he answers questions about his travels to the actual locations used in Bram Stoker and J.K. Rowling’s works.

A Tale of Two Villains, by Calvin Cherry, 268 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-374-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG).