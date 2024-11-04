New Relic Launches the First Intelligent Observability Platform in the Industry

Bangalore– November 4, 2024 – New Relic unveiled the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, transforming observability from ensuring uptime and reliability into a key driver of business growth and developer velocity for enterprises worldwide. The platform is strengthened by the New Relic AI Engine to predict and prevent issues, and streamline business and IT operations with automation. With new innovations like the New Relic AI integration with GitHub Copilot, New Relic Pathpoint, and New Relic Retail Solution, New Relic Intelligent Observability bridges the gap between observability best practices and tangible business outcomes.

“New Relic Intelligent Observability marks the third wave of observability—dynamic, agentic, and impactive,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “With macro trends of data explosion, AI, and a need for business and developer velocity, current observability platforms fall short. Observability must evolve to dynamically understand ever-changing environments, agentically automate operations, and show how system performance drives business impact. Intelligent Observability is the future of digital business and we’re taking the first step toward this future for our customers.”

Agentic AI Engine predicts issues and unlocks intelligent recommendations to prevent problems

New Relic Intelligent Observability is strengthened by a sophisticated AI engine that predicts potential issues before they arise, assesses impacts, and makes intelligent recommendations to help prevent problems. The AI Engine combines two leading approaches: compound AI and agentic AI. The compound AI system uses multiple AI models, agents, and tools to tackle many types of complicated tasks. Meanwhile, agentic AI reduces the toil on developers by completing tasks and automating workflows, even with external tools. And through the natively integrated New Relic AI assistant experience, anyone—from seasoned developers to business analysts—can simply ask questions in plain language and get instant insights.

New Relic and GitHub Copilot Agentic AI integration increases developer productivity

Developers rely on frequent code changes to innovate quickly, but code changes are also the leading cause of software incidents. To help deliver software at scale with greater confidence, the new integration between New Relic AI and GitHub Copilot dynamically evaluates changes across the digital ecosystem. The two AI agents work together to detect issues from code changes and address them directly in the integrated development environment (IDE). This real-time response eliminates time-consuming manual processes and reduces the risk of code changes. As a result, organizations can boost developer productivity and improve software quality for the millions of organizations who rely on GitHub for software delivery.

New Relic Pathpoint and Retail Solution advance business observability

As businesses navigate economic pressures, the demand for business observability grows. The New Relic 2024 Observability Forecast found that 69% expected to deploy business observability by 2025, with 87% expected to adopt it by 2027.

New Relic Pathpoint connects digital estate insights with business KPIs, making observability accessible to roles beyond technical teams—from customer support to business and financial leaders. Enhancements to Pathpoint include:

No-code user journey modeling: For example, a media streaming company can build a custom user journey model without coding, which tracks user engagement from content discovery to playback, allowing personalized content recommendations and improved service quality.

Playback mode: New playback for understanding historical performance and supporting root cause analysis.

ML-enhanced business insights: New Relic alerting and anomaly detection provides an at-a-glance perspective on incidents and drill-down capability for rapid recovery.

New Relic Pathpoint is also a key component for the New Relic Retail Solution that combines relevant platform capabilities such as Session Replay, Synthetics, Mobile Monitoring, User Journeys, and New Relic AI. The New Relic Retail Solution connects all retail touchpoints, whether on-site or online, to ensure retail leaders get a complete view of their hybrid business.