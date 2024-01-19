News18 presents Ayodhya Parv Ram Yug a mega conclave on grand opening of the Shree Ram Mandir

January 19, 2024: News18 is set to host Ayodhya Parv – Ram Yug on 20th January in Lucknow. This grand event will see a gathering of several distinguished guests who will speak on Lord Shri Ram’s defining presence in the religious, spiritual and the socio-cultural fabric of the country. The conclave will feature insightful discussions on how the Ram Mandir is impacting and influencing every facet of live in the country ranging from art & culture to polity.

The line-up of speakers for the Ayodhya Parv – Ram Yug Conclave is very diverse ranging from the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya & Shri Brajesh Pathak to the national president of the Samajwadi Party and the former CM of the state Shri Akhilesh Yadav. The event will also be attended by the national spokesperson for BJP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi and Member of Parliament Shri. Manoj Tiwari. In addition to top political leaders speaking at the event, eminent public figures from various different domains such as religious and spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Mahant Balaknath, Arun Govil, famous for his role as Shree Ram in the serial Ramayana, renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir and the highly celebrated poet Shailesh Lodha will partake in insightful discussions and cultural performances.

This conclave is a part of the massive programming that the Network has lined to cover this historic and momentous occasion including a 108 hour long non-stop marathon on several of its channels right up till the consecration ceremony and after. The Network is known for its engaging formats and compelling content, the coverage of the Ram Mandir inauguration will be no different with an unmatched breadth and width of news updates and programming that it will offer.