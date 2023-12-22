News18 Tamil Nadu leads the way with humanitarian coverage and aid during the floods in Thoothukudi and Thirunelveli

~ News18 Tamil Nadu’s dedicated reporter, Vetri reached the flood location overcoming the blockages~

22nd December 2023: News18 Tamil Nadu emerged as a source of timely and humanitarian journalism in the aftermath of the recent floods that stormed through Thoothukudi and Thirunelveli. As the flood crisis unfolded, over 500 stranded passengers in Srivaikundam faced grave conditions, exacerbated by rising rains beginning Monday.

News18 Tamil Nadu took the lead as the sole channel to commence comprehensive coverage of the unfolding crisis, swiftly informing the government of the dire situation.

News18 Tamil Nadu’s dedicated reporter, Vetri, played a pivotal role in highlighting this humanitarian crisis. Overcoming road blockages and flood damage, Vetri reached the location at 11 am. His live stream showcased the distressing conditions faced by those stranded, including infants and pregnant women lacking proper food and water.

Local villagers banded together to supply essential necessities to the stranded passengers, demonstrating amazing community spirit. News18 Tamil Nadu is extremely proud of being the first channel to highlight this tragic scenario and bring it to the attention of the respective governments.

In the face of adversity, News18 Tamil Nadu remains unwavering in its commitment as a responsible news outlet.