Nexus Koramangala Unveils Bengaluru’s Largest Santa in Blue This Christmas

Bangalore, 19th December 2024: This holiday season, Nexus Koramangala introduces a one-of-a-kind spectacle: the 25-foot “Blue Santa,” the biggest of its kind in town. Standing tall and vibrant, this giant Santa is a creative masterpiece that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern flair. What sets it apart is its stunning blue suit, symbolizing dreams, mystique, and endless possibilities—making it a refreshing twist on the classic Santa look.

The Blue Santa, crafted with intricate clay and fibre molds, is adorned with shimmering acrylic accents and fairy lights, creating a magical winter wonderland that captivates visitors of all ages. Whether it’s the glowing details at night or the sheer scale of the installation, this festive marvel promises to enchant everyone. A must-visit for families, friends, and all holiday enthusiasts, the Blue Santa at Nexus Koramangala is the ultimate destination to celebrate Christmas in the heart of the city. Sonar Connectar is the experience partner who has co-curated this thought and brought it to life for Nexus Koramangala this Christmas.