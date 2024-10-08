Nickelodeon: The Destination for Kids, the Choice for Winning Brands

India, 8th October 2024: Nickelodeon India concluded a remarkable July-September quarter with innovative, pan-India campaigns that touched the lives of kids across the country. Despite it being a non-festive quarter, the brand’s immersive engagements—from bustling cities to local communities ensured its presence wherever kids are. Through on-ground and digital campaigns, Nickelodeon reaffirmed its position as the ultimate destination for kids by consistently delivering moments of joy and learning.

Nickelodeon’s ability to leverage key topical moments transformed special days into extraordinary experiences, sparking creativity and connection among kids across India. For Teacher’s Day, under the #FeatureYourTeacher campaign, Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty visited Parvarish Special School and Ryan International School in Delhi, engaging kids and celebrating their mentors. On Friendship Day, Chikoo and Bunty brought excitement to Shrimad Rajchandra Divine Touch School in Ahmedabad, as part of the #ToastYourDost campaign. In Chennai, Nickelodeon partnered with Space Kidz India to offer an educational space exploration experience, led by Abhimanyu from Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family. Additionally, the release of the movie – Motu Patlu and Mission Kung Fu Kid saw Motu and Patlu delighting kids through interactive storytelling sessions and local tours in the city of Ahmedabad, blending entertainment with meaningful engagement.

Commenting on Nick’s ability to engage kids across the board, Anu Sikka, Business Head – Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we aim to create experiences that do more than entertain—they inspire learning, growth, and joy. This quarter, we successfully deepened our engagement with kids through immersive experiences and collaborations that left a lasting impact. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are excited to continue partnering with brands and stakeholders, on both national and hyperlocal levels, to deliver enriching and meaningful value propositions.”

This quarter also marked the expansion of Nickelodeon’s School Contact Program in key focus markets, engaging thousands of kids in schools through interactive and creative experiences. Nicktoons brought learning and laughter to kids, strengthening the brand’s on-ground presence.

The success of these campaigns shines through in the growing number of sponsors and partners who have joined forces with Nickelodeon, driven by the brand’s deep connection with kids. Leading names such as Yipee, Complan, MamaEarth, Dr. Oetker, Babool, Kellogg’s, Ghadi, Huggies, Mammy Poko Pants, Ryan International School, Space Kidz India, and Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, among others, have embraced Nickelodeon’s mission to provide value-driven entertainment that resonates with kids.

Further underscoring Nickelodeon’s impact, its partnership with Fevicreate Idea Labs, Pidilite’s annual art and craft competition, recently earned the prestigious ANN Award for “Best Live Action Program” in the Kids’ category. This achievement highlights the brand’s leadership in delivering content that captivates and educates kids, both on and off-screen.