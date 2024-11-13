NIIT Foundation and IFF Partner to Empower Women and Girls Through Career Development Program

13th November 2024, New Delhi: NIIT Foundation, in collaboration with International Flavours & Fragrances India Private Limited (IFF), has launched a comprehensive one-year Career Development Program aimed at equipping women and girls with essential skills to enhance their employability and career prospects, and enhance the livelihoods of individuals in communities across Salem (Tamil Nadu), Tumkur (Karnataka), Nagpur (Maharashtra), and Mahbubnagar (Telangana).

The Career Development Program encompasses a range of critical components, including career skills training, foundational skills development, and mass literacy. It also provides personalized counselling, flexible learning options, and specialized workshops to cater to the diverse needs of participants. The initiative aims to establish at least one Career Development Center (CDC) in each selected location, focusing on women and girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Since its inception, the program has witnessed substantial achievements – with the mobilization of 81% of enrollments within the target communities, wherein 70% of beneficiaries’ parents are engaged in farming, while 46% of participants have completed 12th grade.

“While nearly 51.25%[1] of the youth is deemed employable, as per the latest Economic Survey, reports suggest that only 2.7%[2] of our workforce has received formal skill training. Recognizing the urgent need to close this gap, our partnership with IFF aims at empowering the communities – particularly women and girls – through targeted education and skills training. Our Career Development Program has been carefully curated for upskilling the beneficiaries, offering comprehensive training and support to women and girls, thereby bridging the gap between education and skilling, while immensely improving their employability,” said Sapna Moudgil, CEO at NIIT Foundation. IFF’s commitment to CSR is aligned with its broader mission to support community development and sustainable progress. “Our collaboration with NIIT Foundation allows us to make a tangible impact on the lives of individuals in rural India, especially women. Our mission is to address the skill gap and provide opportunities for young girls and women to enhance their capabilities, enabling them to make significant contributions to their communities and the economy. Through this initiative, we aim to bridge the skill gap and support young girls in their journey towards financial independence and professional growth.” said Karthik Palani, CSR Lead International Flavours and Fragrances India Private Limited.

The Career Development Center program aims to empower 1200 girl candidates in different programs over the next one year, with a goal to implement the program across four states in India. Through this initiative, NIIT Foundation and IFF aim to equip individuals with essential skills for sustainable employment and career advancement, enabling a fairer and more prosperous future for all.