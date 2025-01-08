Nikitas J. Kalantjakos Named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Freemont, NE, 8th January 2025– Nikitas J. Kalantjakos of Freemont, Nebraska, has been an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. Each year, the organization chooses just one member for this prestigious honor.

Nikitas J. Kalantjakos is an enterprise agile coach at Kanto. With over two decades of business consulting expertise, he is an expert in guiding staff at small to midsize businesses to improve their work environments and interpersonal relationships through targeted training and workshops.

Kalantjakos’ philosophy focuses on the importance of genuine human connection. This guiding principle is the cornerstone of his coaching style and drives meaningful results for the organizations he partners with. “All else aside, when you are engaging with a human being, be human,” says Kalantjakos.

With a strong background in project management, leadership, team coaching, information systems, and product development, Kalantjakos has a proven track record of transforming teams across Europe and the USA for enhanced performance. His approach leverages real-world Agile and Lean methodologies.

Born in December 1960 in New York, Nikitas graduated from the University of La Verne with a B.B.A. in 1992. He holds active memberships with P.M.I. and ICAgile, and maintains current certifications including ICAgile Team Coach.

In his spare time, Nikitas likes sailing and spending time with his wife, Lisa, and their three adult sons, Jonathan, Timothy, and Zachary.