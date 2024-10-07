NIP NGO Launches Braille Display Stand and Covid Safe Durgotsab Award 2024 for Differently Abled and Seniors

Kolkata, 7th October 2024: NIP NGO – An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind & other Differently Abled in collaboration with Forum for Durgotsab, Saini International School, Rotary Club’s of District 3291 have come up with organizing awards for Puja committees who are taking an endeavor to make their Pandals friendly for Senior Citizens and the Disabled where 250 Durga Puja Committees would be participating for the same. They have also launched Braille Display Stand for the Blinds for three puja pandals.

The event was graced by the presence of a lot of eminent personalities like: Mr. Biswajit Chakraborty, Actor; Mr. Bobby Chakraborty, Tollywood Actor; Mr. Partha Ghosh, Chairman of Forum for Durgotsab; Mr. Tapan Pattanayak, CEO of Saini Group; Mr. Sibabrata Roy, Past President from Rotary International District 3291; Mr. Ashif Shah, Past President of Rotary Club of Ballygunge; Sri. Debajyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP NGO along with many other eminent personalities.

Speaking to the media, Sri. Debajyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP NGO said, “Creating an inclusive environment is not just a responsibility but a celebration of our collective humanity. W With the introduction of the Braille Display Stand, we are taking a meaningful step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can immerse themselves in the joy and spirit of Durga Puja. This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with empathy and purpose.” Speaking about the event, Mr. Ashif Shah, Past President of Rotary Club of Ballygunge said, “As we embark on this festive season, it’s essential to remember that true celebration is about inclusivity. The Braille Display Stand represents our commitment to ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of Durga Puja. Together, we can create an environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and celebrated. Let’s make this Puja a true reflection of unity and compassion.” Speaking on the occasion Sri. Tapan Pattanayak, CEO of Saini Group said, “Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. The people of West Bengal enjoy the festival with great pomp. But people forget about the other part of the society who are differently able and also senior citizens. For their free access, a few arrangements must be done in the puja pandals. We request the Puja Committees to whole-heartedly support us in this mission.”

Background of NIP NGO: (National Institute of Professionals) NIP NGO – An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind & other Differently Abled. NIP was awarded with the “STATE AWARD” on December 3, 2012. Besides, it has been organizing a number of awareness camps in different parts of Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal. NIP aims towards helping the blind and differently abled in every possible way. It has also been organizing All Bengal Chess Competition and T-20 Cricket Tournament for the blinds, etc.