Nippon Paint India Unveils Futuristic ColourPod at Prawaas 4.0

Bengaluru, 30th August 2024: Nippon Paint India, a leading paint and coatings provider, has officially launched its revolutionary ColourPod at Prawaas 4.0, Asia Pacific’s premier commercial vehicles exhibition. The ColourPod marks a significant milestone in the industry, redefining the possibilities of paint and coatings for commercial vehicles.

With a bold and futuristic design, the Nippon ColourPod showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. At the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the ColourPod and learn how Nippon Paint is transforming the commercial vehicle industry through cutting-edge solutions and visionary insights.

The Nippon ColourPod will be on display at Booth No. 32 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from August 29th to 31st, 2024.