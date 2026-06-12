NITI Aayog Holds Interaction with Chief Ministers of North-Eastern States on Regional Development

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Thursday convened a high-level interaction with the Chief Ministers and representatives of the North-Eastern States to discuss key development priorities, regional challenges, and best practices for accelerating growth across the region.

Representatives from all eight North-Eastern states participated in the deliberations, which focused on strengthening cooperative federalism and fostering collaborative approaches to development. The meeting provided a platform for states to share experiences, identify common challenges, and explore innovative solutions to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

The interaction was led by Ashok Lahiri, who emphasized the importance of tailored policy interventions and coordinated efforts to unlock the immense economic and social potential of the North-East.

During the discussions, participants exchanged views on critical sectors including infrastructure development, connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, skill development, digital transformation, and investment promotion. The states also highlighted successful initiatives and best practices that could be replicated across the region.

NITI Aayog reiterated its commitment to supporting the North-Eastern states through evidence-based policymaking, institutional collaboration, and targeted development strategies. The interaction underscored the government’s continued focus on ensuring balanced regional development and integrating the North-East more closely with India’s growth story.

The meeting is expected to contribute to a stronger framework for cooperation between the Centre and the states, enabling more effective implementation of development initiatives and improved outcomes for citizens across the region.