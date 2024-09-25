Nitin Gadkari Gets Candid on Jaanemann Podcast with Dr. Jai Madaan

Mumbai, 25 September 2024: In a captivating conversation on the latest episode of the Jaanemann podcast, renowned motivational speaker Dr. Jai Madaan sat down with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, to uncover some personal stories from his childhood, his love for food, and even a glimpse into his unique road-building innovations. Gadkari’s candid chat offered a fresh perspective on the minister, often seen as a no-nonsense leader, but here he revealed his lighter side, full of nostalgic memories and culinary adventures.

One of the highlights of the conversation was Gadkari sharing his fondness for food and how it became an integral part of his personal journey. He fondly recalled his love for the spicy vada pav from Pune’s famous Prabhat Hotel, revealing that the secret lies in how the flavours are balanced without overpowering the dish. He shared his own version of the recipe, describing how finely chopped chili, coriander, lemon, a pinch of turmeric, sugar, black salt and lemon are the key ingredients to perfecting the popular street food. “The owner applies the chili chutney so perfectly, it makes it incredibly tasty,” Gadkari said, adding a charming touch of authenticity to his story.

Beyond the kitchen, Gadkari also shared cherished memories from his school days. At the age of 13, during a school seminar celebrating 25 years of India’s independence, he witnessed a fellow student struggle to speak during a presentation. Gadkari admitted to making fun of her nervousness at the time, saying “Paani pee”, but was quickly reprimanded by the headmaster. The headmaster’s words—that the girl at least had the courage to speak—became a turning point for him. This moment inspired Gadkari to participate in debates and elocution competitions, shaping his confidence as a speaker. He credits his headmaster for playing a significant role in nurturing his public speaking abilities.

In another light-hearted moment, Gadkari reflected on how the COVID-19 lockdown gave him rare free time to indulge in cooking. He spoke about visiting a paan stall in Nagpur, where he observed people enjoying their paan, which later inspired him to make pav bhaji for his family. Following a YouTube recipe, he prepared the dish so well that his family joked that it tasted even better than what his wife made. This playful anecdote offered listeners a glimpse into Gadkari’s domestic life, showing his love for food and family.

A man of many talents, Gadkari also discussed his innovative approach to using waste materials for road construction. He described how his work at the Ministry of Road Transport allowed him to combine his passion for science with practical solutions for infrastructure development. Gadkari collaborated with scientists to repurpose waste into road-building materials, reducing environmental impact while creating something beneficial for society. His initiative not only helped in waste management but also promoted sustainable development.

The conversation between Dr. Jai Madaan and Nitin Gadkari on the Jaanemann podcast was a delightful mix of nostalgia, humour, and inspiration, highlighting Gadkari’s multifaceted personality. From childhood memories to his culinary experiments and his innovative contributions to India’s infrastructure, the episode provided a refreshing and insightful look at the leader beyond his political career.