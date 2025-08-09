NLC Bharat Leads Largest Legislative Delegation to US for NCSL 2025 Summit

NLC Bharat Facilitates Largest-Ever Legislative Delegation to US for Global Learning at NCSL 2025 Summit in Boston

Mumbai, 9th August 2025: In a momentous stride toward global democratic engagement, 130 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Legislative Councils (MLCs) from 24 Indian states and 21 political parties participated in the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit 2025 in Boston, USA. The summit, which took place from August 4 to 6, was Bharat’s largest ever state legislative delegation attending the globally respected co-learning platform. This year’s NCSL was attended by legislators from 102 countries, making it one of the most diverse gatherings in the summit’s history.

Delegates participated in high-impact sessions on global themes including healthcare systems, artificial intelligence in governance, climate change, economic development, women’s empowerment, and transportation policy. They also joined over 100 parallel sessions featuring eminent speakers and legislator-led case studies, fostering cross-border exchanges of policy ideas and legislative strategies.

One of the highlights of the conference was a tour of the historic Massachusetts State House, which gave Indian state lawmakers insight into the Massachusetts state legislative processes. The delegation also visited Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where they interacted with leading scholars and institutional leaders, exploring how academic research can support evidence-based policymaking. The team also met Mr. Wayne Harper, outgoing President of NCSL and congratulated newly elected president Marcus C. Evans Jr.

Speaking on the significance of the summit, Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Founder, NLC Bharat, said, “This historic conference marks a turning point in the journey of Indian state legislators toward global engagement. A total 130 MLAs and MLCs from diverse political ideologies came together, not as opponents across the political aisle but as learners, to understand how Indian state legislative excellence is shaped worldwide. Through NLC Bharat, we are building a non-partisan, future-facing platform that prepares our lawmakers to lead with knowledge, humility, and global awareness.”

The Indian delegation also participated in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the NCSL, where they interacted with senior NCSL leadership and Indian-origin academic and policy experts based in the U.S. These exchanges opened up valuable conversations on the evolving role of legislators in shaping responsive, people-centric governance in the 21st century.

In 2024, NLC Bharat achieved a historic milestone by, for the first time, bringing together 50 state legislators from across India to take part in the NCSL held in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. This groundbreaking initiative set the stage for strengthening democratic capacity through bipartisan learning and global benchmarking. The initiative underscores NLC Bharat’s commitment to strengthening democratic capacity. With its emphasis on bipartisan learning and global benchmarking, the program aims to promote legislative excellence, drive policy innovation, and nurture an inclusive democratic ethos among India’s elected representatives.