NMIMS University appoints Dr Abhishek Ranjan as the new Pro Vice Chancellor

Mumbai, 10th October 2024: NMIMS University, one of India’s leading multi-disciplinary and multi-centric universities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Abhishek Ranjan as its new Pro Vice Chancellor. Dr Ranjan brings over 18 years of extensive academic and leadership experience, having previously served as Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor at Botho University. His expertise in higher education, quality assurance, and institutional growth will further strengthen NMIMS’s mission to deliver world-class education.

Dr Abhishek Ranjan holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Johannesburg and an M.Tech from the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, where he also completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology. During his tenure at Botho University, Dr Ranjan spearheaded the establishment of new campuses across Africa, led quality assurance initiatives that resulted in significant improvements, and played a key role in enhancing student enrolment and institutional efficiency.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS University, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Abhishek Ranjan to NMIMS University. His wealth of experience in academia and leadership will be invaluable in guiding the university’s strategic vision. We are confident that NMIMS will continue to reach new heights under his leadership and strengthen its position as a leader in higher education.” Dr. Ranjan has been a key figure in national and international higher education quality assurance and has served on prominent committees in Lesotho and Botswana. He has also been involved in capacity-building initiatives across Africa.

Dr Abhishek Ranjan said, “I am truly honoured to be part of NMIMS University – a prestigious institution with a legacy of 43 years. NMIMS’s commitment to innovation, quality, and multi-disciplinary education aligns perfectly with my vision for higher education. I look forward to contributing to this esteemed university’s continued growth and excellence.”

Dr. Ranjan‘s vast experience and forward-thinking approach to higher education make him a valuable addition to NMIMS University’s leadership, ensuring its growth and success in the ever-evolving educational landscape.