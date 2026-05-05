Noida International University Hosts ‘Educators Meet 2026’ in Bijnor; Educators Felicitated for Excellence

Noida International University successfully organized Educators Meet 2026 at Hotel Hot & Spicy, bringing together prominent academicians, school leaders, and educators from the region. The event aimed to recognize the invaluable contributions of teachers and strengthen collaboration within the academic community.

The program was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Akash Sharma, Director, Admissions & Outreach, Noida International University, along with distinguished guests of honour, including Dr. Rajendra Bhati, Dr. K.K. Verma, Chandra Pal Singh, and Prof. Vinod Nagar.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony, during which several educators were honored for their outstanding work, dedication, and achievements in education. The initiative underscored the university’s commitment to acknowledging academic excellence and fostering a culture of appreciation among educators.

The event was coordinated by Ankur Sharma and Tarun Pratap Singh, who ensured the smooth execution of the program.

Mr. Akash Sharma, Director, Noida International University, Chief Guest, said, “Recognizing educators for their dedication and achievements is not just a gesture but a responsibility towards those who shape the future of our society.” Initiatives like Educators Meet 2026 create a meaningful platform for collaboration, exchange of ideas, and mutual growth among educators. The felicitation of teachers today reflects the respect and value we must consistently uphold for the teaching community. I commend Noida International University for organizing such a thoughtful initiative and congratulate all the educators who have been honored for their exceptional contributions.”

The event concluded with a shared vision of strengthening the education ecosystem through continued engagement, recognition, and collaboration among institutions and educators.